Central bank governor says Saudi will stick to currency peg
RIYADH, May 2 The governor of Saudi Arabia's central bank said on Tuesday that the kingdom would stick to the currency peg linking the Saudi riyal to the U.S. dollar.
STOCKHOLM, July 16 Swedish banking group Swedbank reported second-quarter net earnings in line with market expectations on Thursday but said negative interest rates put the bank's profits under renewed pressure.
Net profit fell to 3.67 billion Swedish crowns ($431 million), just shy of a mean forecast for 3.69 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.14 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.5250 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned CBOM Finance PLC's USD700m 8.875% perpetual additional Tier 1 (AT1) notes a final long-term rating of 'B-'. CBOM Finance PLC, an Irish SPV issuing the bonds, will on-lend the proceeds to Russia's Credit Bank of Moscow (CBM), rated Long-Term Local- and Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) 'BB'/Negative, Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR 'B', Viability Rating (VR) 'bb', Support Rat