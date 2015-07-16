* Operating profit in line with forecast

* Says negative interest rates cost 400 mln SEK per quarter (Adds details)

STOCKHOLM, July 16 Swedbank reported second-quarter operating profit in line with expectations on Thursday but said negative interest rates put the bank's profits under renewed pressure.

Swedish banks have seen their rate margins come under pressure as the central bank's ultra-dovish monetary policy means banks have to pay for making deposits to the central bank's accounts.

The Riksbank cut rates in the second quarter to an unprecedented -0.35 percent and stepped up bond purchases to force stubbornly low inflation closer to its 2 percent target.

Swedbank said negative interest rates cost the bank at least 400 million crowns per quarter but still had no plans to charge customers for deposits.

"Our strategy has not changed," Swedbank CEO Michael Wolf said. "Negative rates will not impact the majority of our customers going forward."

Swedbank, one of Sweden's biggest mortgage lenders, said operating profit in the quarter fell to 5.24 billion Swedish crowns ($614 million) from 5.44 billion a year ago, in line with an average forecast of 5.22 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages and loans to companies, rose to 5.70 billion crowns from 5.52 billion a year earlier, just above the forecast for 5.67 billion. Losses from loans came in at 6 million crowns, better than the 177 million loss expected by analysts. ($1 = 8.5314 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)