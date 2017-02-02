* Swedbank Q4 operating profit in line with expectations
* Says proposes raising dividend to 13.20 SEK/share
* Better interest income offset higher loan losses
(Adds details, CEO quote)
By Johan Ahlander
STOCKHOLM, Feb 2 Swedbank proposed
raising its dividend on Thursday after delivering on forecasts
for operating profit in the fourth quarter, with
better-than-expected interest income offsetting higher loan
losses.
Operating profit rose to 5.14 billion Swedish crowns ($589
million) at the Swedish bank, in line with estimates in a
Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.80 billion in the
year-ago period.
"I am very pleased with this result," Swedbank CEO Birgitte
Bonnesen told reporters. "We are one of the strongest banks in
Europe and that's a good way to enter 2017."
The bank proposed a dividend of 13.20 crowns per share, up
from 10.70 crowns in 2015 and slightly higher than the expected
13.00 crowns. The dividend was in line with the bank's policy of
paying out 75 percent of profits and it was the fifth year
running that it has delivered on target.
Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages
and loans to companies, rose to 6.25 billion crowns from 5.76
billion a year earlier and higher than a forecast 6.12 billion
crowns.
Net commission income rose to 3.06 billion crowns from 2.88
billion a year earlier and higher than a forecast 2.91 billion
crowns.
Losses from loans, impacted by Swedbank's exposure to the
oil industry, rose to 593 million crowns from 399 million crowns
a year ago, somewhat worse than the 565 million crowns loss
expected by analysts. However, Bonnesen played down fears over
the bank's oil-related exposure.
"We are within the range we have said and we feel very
confident. We have gone through the entire portfolio and feel
it's under control," she said.
($1 = 8.7263 Swedish crowns)
(Editing by Niklas Pollard and Alexander Smith)