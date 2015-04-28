* First quarter operating profit 5.38 billion crowns
STOCKHOLM, April 28 Swedbank reported
first-quarter operating profit just above expectations on
Tuesday but said its Swedish business was feeling the impact of
negative interest rates imposed by the country's central bank.
Swedbank, one of Sweden's biggest mortgage lenders, said
operating profit in the quarter rose to 5.38 billion crowns
($625 million) from 5.06 billion a year ago, above an average
forecast of 5.21 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages
and loans to companies, rose to 5.72 billion crowns from 5.48
billion a year earlier, in line with forecasts. Losses from
loans came in at 59 million crowns, better than the 201 million
loss expected by analysts.
Swedish banks' interest margins have come under pressure
from the country's ultra-loose monetary policy.
During the first quarter, the central bank slashed its
benchmark interest rate twice to a record low of -0.25 percent
to rekindle inflation. It is expected to cut rates once more on
Wednesday.
Swedbank said it had been able to reprice its mortgages to
offset most of the impact of negative interest rates but it
would be difficult to do so again if rates fell further.
"That would mean the banks would have to shoulder the cost
of negative interest rates," Chief Financial Officer Goran
Bronner said during a conference call.
Negative interest rates mean Swedish banks have to pay to
deposit money in the central bank's accounts. That cost is hard
to pass on to customers as few people are willing to pay to
deposit money.
($1 = 8.6122 Swedish crowns)
