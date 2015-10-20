* Swedbank q3 profit lags forecast
* Global market turmoil, China, hits trading income
* Net interest income slightly above forecast
STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 Swedish bank Swedbank
reported a bigger-than-expected fall in third quarter
net earnings on Tuesday as the global market turmoil hit trading
income.
Swedbank, one of Sweden's biggest mortgage lenders, said
operating profit in the quarter fell to 4.96 billion Swedish
crowns ($597 million) from 5.73 billion a year ago, below an
average forecast of 5.28 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Swedbank said fears over growth in China, which saw its GDP
growth fall under 7 percent for the first time since 2009, and
ongoing problems in Europe had affected markets negatively,
echoing the message from Morgan Stanley on Monday.
As a consequence the net fair value result, which includes
trading in the bank's own assets, fell sharply to 4 million
crowns from 799 million a year earlier, well below the average
forecast of 331 million.
"There is increased concern with the international growth
situation and the debt situation in Europe remains," said Chief
Financial Officer Goran Bronner.
Despite ultra-low interest rates imposed by Sweden's central
bank Swedbank reported roughly unchanged revenues mortgages.
Net interest income was down marginally to 5.81 billion
crowns from 5.83 billion a year earlier, above the average
forecast of 5.71 billion.
($1 = 8.3065 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)