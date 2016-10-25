* Swedbank Q3 profit better-than-expected

* Lending volumes up in all countries

* Interest income 6.06 bln crowns vs 5.81 bln year-ago (Adds CEO quote, details)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 25 Swedish bank Swedbank reported a much better than expected third quarter profit on Tuesday as increased lending volumes in Sweden and the Baltics boosted interest income.

Operating profit rose to 6.03 billion Swedish crowns ($677 million), from 4.70 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting operating profit of 5.26 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

"We increased lending in all four countries and in all segments," Swedbank Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen told reporters.

Net interest income, which includes revenue from mortgages and loans to companies, rose to 6.06 billion crowns from 5.81 billion crowns a year earlier and higher than a forecast 5.86 billion.

Swedbank said it increased lending margins, although Swedish lenders have faced sub-zero rates for well over a year, weighing on their interest income, as the central bank tries to force stubbornly low inflation closer to its 2 percent target.

Net commission income rose to 2.84 billion crowns from 2.74 billion a year earlier and higher than a forecast 2.74 billion.

Losses from loans were 201 million crowns, smaller than a 467 million loss forecast by analysts.

Swedbank had a tier 1 capital ratio of 23.8 percent at the end of the third quarter, above the 21.6 percent regulatory capital requirement.

"We are at the level we need to be," said Bonnesen, adding the bank did not have any excess capital after considering the bank's own buffers.

($1 = 8.9078 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)