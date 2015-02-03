STOCKHOLM Feb 3 Swedish banking group Swedbank posted fourth-quarter net earnings below market expectations on Tuesday as bond trading weighed on group treasury income, but still raised dividends.

Net profit in the quarter rose to 3.80 billion Swedish crowns ($457.18 million), lagging a mean forecast for 4.18 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 3.61 billion in the year-ago period.

The bank proposed a dividend of 11.35 crowns per share, up from 10.10 crowns in 2013 but lower than the expected 11.50 crowns. ($1 = 8.3118 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)