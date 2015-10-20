STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Swedish bank Swedbank reported a bigger than expected fall in third quarter net earnings on Tuesday as lower customer activity weighed on trading results.

Net profit fell to 3.94 billion Swedish crowns ($474 million), below a mean forecast for 4.18 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.56 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.3065 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)