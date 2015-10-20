BRIEF-Pruksa Holding says q1 net profit was 681.3 million baht
* Q1 net profit 681.3 million baht versus 1.24 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM Oct 20 Swedish bank Swedbank reported a bigger than expected fall in third quarter net earnings on Tuesday as lower customer activity weighed on trading results.
Net profit fell to 3.94 billion Swedish crowns ($474 million), below a mean forecast for 4.18 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.56 billion in the year-ago period. ($1 = 8.3065 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Q1 net profit 681.3 million baht versus 1.24 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* India's UCO Bank says RBI has initiated prompt corrective action for bank in view of high net NPA and negative ROA