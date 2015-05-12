STOCKHOLM May 12 Finnish financial holding company Sampo, which owns more than a fifth of Swedish bank Nordea, last month increased its ownership in fellow Swedish lender Swedbank, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Tuesday.

Citing shareholder data from SIS Agarservice, Dagens Industri reported that Sampo bought more than 11 million Swedbank shares in April, increasing its total ownership to 13 million shares, or more than 1 percent of all outstanding shares.

A Sampo spokeswoman told Dagens Industri the investment was purely financial. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Hugh Lawson)