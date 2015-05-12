STOCKHOLM May 12 Finnish financial holding
company Sampo, which owns more than a fifth of
Swedish bank Nordea, last month increased its ownership
in fellow Swedish lender Swedbank, business daily Dagens
Industri reported on Tuesday.
Citing shareholder data from SIS Agarservice, Dagens
Industri reported that Sampo bought more than 11 million
Swedbank shares in April, increasing its total ownership to 13
million shares, or more than 1 percent of all outstanding
shares.
A Sampo spokeswoman told Dagens Industri the investment was
purely financial.
