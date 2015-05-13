BRIEF-Alnylam Pharmaceuticals files for potential mixed shelf offering
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed Source text: (bit.ly/2pNQPaG) Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM May 13 ** Swedish banking group Swedbank rises 3.6 percent after Finnish financial holding company Sampo increases stake to more than 1 percent of outstanding shares.
** Sampo is the largest owner in rival Swedish bank Nordea
** Banking analyst says markets have confidence in Sampo, share rise on the back of their move
** Same analyst says merger between the two banks unlikely as competition authorities would object
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, May 5 A plunge in sales of diesel cars in Europe's two biggest markets is helping to drive down the value of used vehicles, posing a risk to the lucrative financing plans used by major automakers to sell millions of cars.