STOCKHOLM, July 31 New Swedish legislation for
the compulsory amortization of mortgages will be postponed to
the summer of 2016, a Swedish government minister said on
Friday,
In June, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said he hoped
the government would have proposed new legislation on
amortization before this summer, but negotiations with the
opposition have met problems.
"We will handle it as fast as possible and hope new
legislation can be implemented no later than mid-year next
year," Bolund said told domestic news agency TT,
Households in Sweden are among the most indebted in Europe
and policymakers fear that borrowers are vulnerable to any event
that threatens the value of their homes or their ability to
service the debt.
Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority earlier said it
would introduce tighter rules in August but scrapped its plan in
April after a judicial opinion questioned its legal power to
act.
