Forensic police investigators work at the crime scene in central Stockholm on April 08, 2017, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store, killing four people, injuring 15 others. TT News... REUTERS

STOCKHOLM Sweden's prosecution authority said on Monday it had asked a judge to extend the detention in prison of Rakhmat Akilov, the main suspect in Friday's truck attack in Stockholm which killed four and injured 15.

The judge will rule on the request on Tuesday.

Prosecutors had until Tuesday lunchtime to request further detention of the 39-year-old Uzbek or release him.

"An application for a detention order has been made concerning the man who was arrested on Saturday morning suspected on probable cause for terrorist crimes through murder," the prosecution authority said in a statement.

The court application was the first official document naming Akilov.

Court documents also showed Akilov had asked to replace his court-appointed lawyer and that his request had been denied.

(Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)