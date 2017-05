A turned over 'Stockholmslejon', a concrete traffic stopper, is seen outside the roped off area next to the department store Ahlens after a suspected terror attack on the Drottninggatan Street in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 8, 2017. Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency/via... REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. NO COMMERCIAL SALES.