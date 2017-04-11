STOCKHOLM Hot-dog seller Gilberto Rodriguez had wandered away from his stand in downtown Stockholm for a short break on Friday afternoon when he heard the roar of a truck and then screams.

The 31-year-old had just avoided what Swedish police suspect was a terror attack by a failed asylum-seeker. A truck had just rammed into a crowded pedestrian street, killing four people and missing the hot-dog stand by a few centimetres.

Rodriguez was back making hot dogs at the familiar red stand on Monday morning, a few metres away from a large mound of flowers laid in memory of the victims. Still shaken, he said it was important that life carried on after the attack.

"I believe that in Sweden there are strong people and I am strong too and I have to continue working, for life goes on," he said on Tuesday while doing a brisk trade.

The hot-dog stand, a landmark in that corner of Stockholm, featured worldwide in news images that showed it next to the truck, which had smashed into a department store behind it.

"I took a break on Friday, perhaps a hundred metres away from here, when I heard the truck coming and many people scream," Rodriguez said. "My colleague called me and told me to come back quickly. I was scared something had happened to him. Everyone's fine but I'm sad for the people who died."

