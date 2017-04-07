Three people killed in incident when a truck was driven Friday April 7 2017 into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Andreas Schyman/via REUTERS

People killed in incident when a truck was driven Friday April 7 2017 into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Noella Johansson/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLMAt least two people were killed and many were injured when a truck drove into a crowd in the centre of Sweden's capital Stockholm, Swedish security police said.

Body-like forms covered by blankets were seen on Drottninggatan in central Stockholm where the truck rammed the Ahlens department, a Reuters witness said.

