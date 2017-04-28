People lay flowers near the crime scene at Ahlens department store at the pedestrian street Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 12, 2017. TT NEWS AGENCY/ Fredrik Sandberg via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM The death toll from the truck attack in Stockholm earlier this month rose to five on Friday after a woman died from her injuries in hospital, police said.

"A woman of around 60, who was being treated in an hospital in southern Sweden for injuries she received in connection with the terror attack on Drottninggatan, died on the morning of April 28," Swedish police said in a statement.

A truck careened down a busy street in central Stockholm on April 7, mowing down shoppers before crashing into a department store.

Police are holding failed asylum-seeker Rakhmat Akilov over the attack.

