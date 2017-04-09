A policeman lays flowers near the crime scene in central Stockholm April 08, 2017, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store, killing four people, injuring 15 others. REUTERS/Stringer

Forensic specialists walk to the crime scene in central Stockholm April 8, 2017, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store. REUTERS/Stringer

STOCKHOLM Swedish police said on Sunday that the suspect in the Stockholm truck attack was known to have expressed sympathies with extremist organisations, including Islamic state.

Police also said that the suspect had sought and been denied permanent residency in the Nordic country and was wanted for deportation.

"We know that he showed sympathies for extremist organisations, among them IS," police official Jonas Hysing told a news conference.

Police also said roughly five other people of interest to the investigation remained in police custody.

(Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)