People were killed when a truck crashed into department store Ahlens on Drottninggatan, in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLMSwedish police has ordered the evacuation of the central train station in Stockholm after a truck on Friday drove into a crowd in a nearby pedestrian street, killing and injuring several people, news agency TT reported, citing property owner Jernhusen.

Swedish police earlier told TT three people were confirmed dead in the incident in the centre of the Swedish capital.

(Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)