People leaving flowers on a police van outside Ahlens department store following Friday's terror attack in central Stockholm, Sweden, Sunday, April 9, 2017. Jonas Ekstromer/TT News Agency via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM Sweden's prosecution authority said on Sunday a second person had been arrested in connection to the deadly truck attack in Stockholm suspected of a terrorist crime through murder.

"District Prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist ... made the decision on the arrest," the prosecution authority said in a statement.

The suspect was arrested on a lower degree of suspicion.

