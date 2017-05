An empty Kungsgatan street, sealed off from cars a few blocks from the attack site in the central Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM Stockholm's subway service has been cleared to restart after a deadly truck attack earlier in the day, but all bus traffic in the centre of the city remains at a standstill, the public transport authority said.

The authority said trains would not stop at the two stations closest to where the truck attack took place.

