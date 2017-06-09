STOCKHOLM Three men with ties to the Swedish white supremacist movement have been charged with attempted murder and endangering the public in connection with bomb attacks in western Sweden, prosecutors said on Friday.

The three men are suspected of being involved in two bomb attacks - against a left-wing bookstore and an asylum centre - and one attempted bombing. The attacks took place in November last year and January this year and left one man seriously wounded.

"These are very serious crimes," said prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist.

"We argue that the actions are politically motivated and that the targets for the attacks are the type of targets that the Swedish white supremacist movement has an interest in attacking."

Ljungqvist said all three men have ties to the Nordic Resistance Movement, a Swedish white supremacist organisation, but said there were no signs the actual attacks were linked to the group.

He also said two of the men got paramilitary training in Russia prior to the attacks.

The trial will start on June 21.

