STOCKHOLM, June 29 * Auto safety gear maker
Autoliv confirms Toyota is recalling 1.4
million Prius cars equipped with its airbag inflators.
* Shares in Autoliv fell as much as 16 pct to 765 SEK/shr,
lowest since Dec 2014, hit by news of Toyota safety recall.
Shares were down 5.2 percent by 1003 GMT.
* "We see no issues or incidents in any other vehicles. This
points to a specific issue and we see no reason to take this any
further," said Autoliv spokesman Thomas Jonsson.
* Jonsson said the company has insurance to cover this type
of case, and adds: "Our best estimate today is that our cost
will be at the lower end of previously communicated $10 million
to $40 million dollars."
* He said Autoliv has equipped other vehicles with the same
type of airbag inflator, but that it has not seen any
indications of similar problems.
* "Our best estimate is that this is specific," he said.
* Toyota said in a statement the problem had been observed
when the vehicle is parked and unoccupied for a period of time.
* Autoliv has been growing sales as car makers are replacing
faulty airbag inflators made by Japan's Takata in
history's biggest auto industry safety recall, of over 100
million cars.
(Reporting by Mia Shanley and Sven Nordenstam; editing by
Niklas Pollard)