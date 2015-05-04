* Baltic military games rise in wake of Ukraine crisis
* Russian air, navy activity at 1980s levels: Swedish
officials
* Russia accuses NATO of increasing reconnaissance flights
* Report on Swedish hunt for suspected foreign sub expected
soon
* Graphic: Baltic military spending link.reuters.com/qys64w
By Tim Hepher
VISBY FORWARD OPERATING BASE, Sweden, May 4 A
daily game of Cold War cat-and-mouse is ratcheting up tensions
in the Baltic and drawing the biggest military presence into the
region for over 20 years, Swedish military officials say.
Eye-to-eye encounters with Russian combat jets and reports
of suspected submarines in Swedish and Finnish waters are
fuelling regional concerns about Russian assertiveness in the
wake of the Ukraine crisis and reversing years of defence cuts.
Western officials say Russia has stepped up probing flights
and mock bomb runs near Europe's borders since 2013, forcing
jets from NATO nations and non-NATO allies like Sweden to
scramble repeatedly. For its part, Moscow says NATO has
dramatically increased reconnaissance flights near its borders.
After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the Baltic island
of Gotland, for decades Sweden's front line of defence against
the Soviet Union, was all but abandoned by the military to the
tourists visiting the walled medieval town of Visby.
Now, two JAS 39C Gripen combat jets are on Quick Reaction
Alert (QRA) at the nearby 'forward operating' air base and
Sweden plans to reopen a permanent army garrison on the island.
"I did my first QRA here in 1988, chasing not Russian but
Soviet aircraft with Red stars on the fins," Colonel Marcus
Bjorkgren, chief of staff of the Swedish Air Force, said.
"A couple of years later there was absolutely nothing in the
Baltics. We begged controllers to scramble us just so pilots
could see something and most often it was a German signals
intelligence aircraft. We filed reports and that was that."
Last year, however, Swedish fighters, early warning aircraft
and reconnaissance planes flew over 600 missions, up almost half
from post-Cold War levels seen five years earlier.
The Saab Gripens are used to do reconnaissance,
collect signals, fill gaps in radar or simply display force.
"You don't provoke each other, but you keep a close eye and
show your presence," Bjorkgren told Reuters.
COLD WAR LEVELS
The amount of regional military activity is back at Cold War
levels, he said, with NATO aircraft also crowding into the
region on Baltic air policing missions. "We are back pretty much
on the level where we were in the late 1980s and early 1990s."
The European Aviation Safety Agency has said safety
incidents involving civil and "non-cooperative" military
aircraft over the high seas, particularly over the Baltic Sea,
significantly increased in 2014.
Sweden has drawn closer to NATO in the past few years but
Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has ruled out seeking membership of
the U.S.-led alliance.
The deployments highlight the strategic importance of the
Baltic, an economically important trading zone for 90 million
people, still littered with mines from two world wars.
Lithuania last week said Russian ships where disturbing the
laying of an underwater power cable connecting its grid to
Sweden. Moscow said it was protecting military exercise areas.
Deeper and more clandestine rivalries are being played out
under the Baltic Sea, a harsh and complex environment for
underwater warfare.
Last week the Finnish military said it had fired handheld
underwater depth charges as a warning against a suspected
Russian submarine in waters near Helsinki.
The incident came months after Sweden's biggest mobilisation
since the Cold War, when stealth ships and helicopters scoured
the Stockholm archipelago after reports of underwater activity.
"We have 100 percent proof that at least one submarine or
underwater vehicle came far into Swedish territory," said Rear
Admiral Jan Thornqvist, chief of staff of the Swedish navy,
adding a report on the October incident would be published soon.
Russia's Defence Ministry mocked the Swedish report, saying
there was no chance of Sweden finding a 'Russian trace' there.
BACK TO THE 1980s
Sweden says the suspected incursion was the most serious
incident in its waters since a Soviet sub ran aground near a
naval base in the "Whiskey on the Rocks" incident in 1981.
Today, the rocky island where the stranded Whiskey-class
submarine provoked a 10-day diplomatic stand-off is marked by a
mock road-traffic sign prohibiting submarines.
But policing Sweden's maze of narrow inlets is a huge task.
Sweden's own military has questioned its ability to defend
itself for more than a week against a Russian attack.
"We realise we are back more or less to the scenario as it
appeared in the 1980s and early 1990s and have to be able to
handle that kind of threat," Thornqvist told reporters.
After 20 years of reduced or stagnant spending, Sweden is
increasing its defence budget by 10.2 billion Swedish crowns
over the next five years in a deal supported by parties on both
sides of the political aisle in the Riksdag, where once-vocal
opposition to higher military spending has largely faded.
Finland, Norway, Poland and the former-Soviet Baltic States
are following suit.
The immediate impact will be on regional demand for air and
naval systems, said defence analyst Francis Tusa.
"Especially in Sweden they are realising their navy was run
down almost catastrophically over the last 10 years and that is
being reversed," Tusa said.
"If you were to ask for the order of priority in terms of
getting things into service, it is air, naval and then land."
The Swedish navy, with five radar-evading Visby-class
corvettes, is still regarded as skilled in anti-submarine
warfare and a leader in tactics and surface-ship stealth.
But it stands at 25 percent of its Cold War strength,
Thornqvist said, warning further cuts would be "disastrous".
"It is state of the art; however...you can almost put it one
pocket. There are not many ships but capacity is impressive."
(Additional reporting by Niklas Pollard in Stockholm and Jason
Bush in Moscow; editing by Philippa Fletcher)