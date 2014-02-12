SODERTALJE Feb 12 Swedish banks should take upcoming stricter regulation into consideration when deciding dividend policies, the country's financial markets minister said on Wednesday.

Swedish lenders have built up some of the biggest capital buffers in Europe in order to meet existing requirements in Sweden, among the toughest in Europe. The government plans to make banks shore up even more capital, at the expense of high dividends.

"It is important that banks understand there will be sharper requirements. What they will look like we will come back to. But as requirements get sharper, banks must understand that this affects their planning for the dividend policy in the future," Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman told Reuters.

The four major Swedish banks - Nordea, SEB , Swedbank and Handelsbanken proposed paying their shareholders 66 percent of profits on average in 2013 - far higher than other parts of Europe.

Norman said the stricter requirements would likely be presented during the spring.

Finance Minister Anders Borg said last week that the government was prepared to use "all the instruments available," including countercyclical buffers, systemic risk buffers, risk weights and other instruments. (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)