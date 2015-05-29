STOCKHOLM May 29 The Swedish Bankers'
Association on Friday criticised new fees on banks and financial
companies that it said would double the contributions they pay
to crisis management funds.
Sweden introduced a stability fund in the midst of the
financial crisis in 2008 for managing banks in trouble.
On Thursday, it proposed changes to the system to comply
with EU regulations and said it planned to increase the total
fees for the funds to around 6.5 billion crowns ($762.22
million) per year.
The bankers' association said that meant a doubling of the
current fees from around 3.2 billion crowns yearly.
"The high fees will create a competitive disadvantage for
Swedish banks compared with other banks in the EU that in
general will pay a lower fee", Johan Hansing, the Swedish
Bankers' Association's chief economist, said in a statement.
The government's proposal came on the same day that Sweden
and 10 other EU countries were given two months to adopt new EU
rules on propping up failed banks or face legal action.
Financial companies that are not necessarily banks will also
pay fees contributing to the 6.5 billion crown total.
The four major Swedish banks, which will pay the bulk of the
total, are Nordea, SEB Swedbank
and Handelsbanken.
($1 = 8.5277 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Tom Heneghan)