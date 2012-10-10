STOCKHOLM Oct 10 Sweden's financial watchdog said current proposals for a European banking union could run the risk of dividing the single market and that supervision should be complemented by a system for dealing with failing banks before it was introduced.

Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority head Martin Andersson said plans for a banking union now on the table risked creating a division between members of pact and those who remained outsiders.

"This would be at odds with what we have been working toward for so many years, the creation of a single market," he told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference on Wednesday. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)