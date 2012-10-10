STOCKHOLM Oct 10 Sweden's financial watchdog
said current proposals for a European banking union could run
the risk of dividing the single market and that supervision
should be complemented by a system for dealing with failing
banks before it was introduced.
Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority head Martin
Andersson said plans for a banking union now on the table risked
creating a division between members of pact and those who
remained outsiders.
"This would be at odds with what we have been working toward
for so many years, the creation of a single market," he told
reporters on the sidelines of a news conference on Wednesday.
