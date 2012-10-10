(Adds central bank comment, background)
STOCKHOLM Oct 10 The head of Sweden's financial
watchdog said on Wednesday that European banking union plans
risked creating a division between members of the pact and those
outside it.
He also cast doubt on the European Central Bank's ability to
supervise a sector as large as banking.
"This would be at odds with what we have been working toward
for so many years - the creation of a single market," Financial
Supervisory Authority head Martin Andersson told reporters.
Andersson stressed that banking supervision should be
complemented by a system for dealing with failing banks before
being introduced.
European Union leaders agreed at the end of June to set up a
single supervisory authority to oversee 6,000 banks in Europe,
with the aim of having it in place by the end of the year,
although that deadline looks ambitious.
But having a single body supervising all banks across the
region, which under the proposals could be the ECB, was
problematic, Andersson said.
"This involves a large amount of cases and one probably has
to consider how to handle the logistics and how to make these
decisions in an informed manner," he said. "That will be very
hard, and I think that one may be underestimating the
difficulties."
Speaking separately, Swedish First Deputy Central Bank
Governor Kerstin af Jochnick told reporters the bank also had
questions about plans for a European banking union.
"We understand that one must strengthen the euro zone, but
from our point of view there are quite a lot of questions which
come up," af Jochnick said.
Swedish banks are active in euro zone countries Finland and
Estonia. Finance Minister Anders Borg has also criticised the
banking union plans, saying rules should not be applied to these
banks by a regulator where Sweden has no say.
