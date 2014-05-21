STOCKHOLM May 21 Tougher capital requirements
for Swedish banks will limit the size of dividends they can pay
out to shareholders, Finance Minister Anders Borg said on
Wednesday.
"This places a clear limitation to dividends," Borg said at
a banking seminar.
Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority said earlier on
Wednesday a one percent countercyclical buffer for the country's
banks was reasonable and that such a capital demand could be
activated from summer 2015.
Borg said the move, that would bring core tier one capital
requirements to an average 16.4 percent for Sweden's four top
banks, was step in the right direction.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero; writing by Niklas Pollard)