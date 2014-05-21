STOCKHOLM May 21 Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg said on Wednesday moves to boost bank capital requirements and deal with high levels of household debt in the Nordic country will be a process that plays out over several years.

"I think we need, on a continuous basis, to tighten the demands on the bank system and take further measures to reduce risks with household debt and that is a process that is going to go on for several years ahead," Borg told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference.

Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority said earlier on Wednesday a one percent countercyclical buffer for the country's banks was reasonable and that such a capital demand could be activated from summer 2015. (Reporting by Johan Sennero and Simon Johnson; writing by Niklas Pollard)