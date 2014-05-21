STOCKHOLM May 21 Swedish Finance Minister
Anders Borg said on Wednesday moves to boost bank capital
requirements and deal with high levels of household debt in the
Nordic country will be a process that plays out over several
years.
"I think we need, on a continuous basis, to tighten the
demands on the bank system and take further measures to reduce
risks with household debt and that is a process that is going to
go on for several years ahead," Borg told reporters on the
sidelines of a banking conference.
Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority said earlier on
Wednesday a one percent countercyclical buffer for the country's
banks was reasonable and that such a capital demand could be
activated from summer 2015.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero and Simon Johnson; writing by
Niklas Pollard)