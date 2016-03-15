BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden's financial services watchdog said on Tuesday that banks would need to hold bigger capital buffers from 2017 as risks in the system related to household debt had risen.
The countercyclical buffer will be raised in March next year to 2 percent from the current 1.5 percent.
"Credit growth is high and lending to households has risen ever faster recently," the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.
Household debt levels in Sweden are among the highest in Europe, in relation to disposable income, and are seen as presenting a risk to financial stability. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.