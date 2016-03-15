STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden's financial services watchdog said on Tuesday that banks would need to hold bigger capital buffers from 2017 as risks in the system related to household debt had risen.

The countercyclical buffer will be raised in March next year to 2 percent from the current 1.5 percent.

"Credit growth is high and lending to households has risen ever faster recently," the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

Household debt levels in Sweden are among the highest in Europe, in relation to disposable income, and are seen as presenting a risk to financial stability. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)