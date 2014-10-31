LONDON, Oct 31 (IFR) - SEB is preparing to sell a debut
contingent convertible (Coco) bond following an investor
roadshow that will begin next week, according to a lead manager.
The Swedish lender, rated A1/A+/A+ at the senior level, has
hired Bank of America Merill Lynch, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs,
UBS and SEB's syndicate team to arrange investor meetings from
November 3-5 ahead of the sale of the bond transaction which
will count as Additional Tier 1 capital.
The deal is expected be temporarily written-down if the
bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 8%.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; editing by Alex Chambers)