(Adds quotes, background)
By Johan Ahlander and Daniel Dickson
STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 Tougher capital buffers
planned for Sweden's banking sector would rise above 2.5 percent
of risk-weighted assets only in extreme situations, the
country's financial watchdog FSA said on Tuesday.
Banks in Sweden have to hold Tier 1 capital of at least 10
percent of risk-weighted assets as a buffer against possible
losses.
But as the latest provisions from the Basel Committee of
global banking supervisors are incorporated into Swedish
financial regulation, from mid-2014 the government will also
impose a buffer of between zero and 2.5 percent of assets in
times of high credit growth.
Swedish households are among the most indebted in the world
with an average loan-to-income ratio in excess of 170 percent.
Last week, the government decided the FSA would be in charge
of macroprudential policy, and of deciding when and at what
level to apply the new capital requirement.
FSA head Martin Andersson told Reuters in a telephone
interview that the buffers - intended as an instrument to help
curb excessive credit growth - would under normal circumstances
be in the range of zero to 2.5 percent.
"If you read the rules, it is 0 to 2.5 percent that is the
normal situation for these buffers, but in extreme cases there
is a possibility for individual countries to go higher," he
said.
Andersson thought the buffers would be in place by mid-2014,
specifying that they would not be used for "fine-tuning" of the
broader economy and would be linked to credit growth.
Asked how high the buffer requirement would be based on
today's conditions, Andersson refused specify a level but said
it would be higher than zero.
Swedish household credit growth, which in the mid-2000s was
as high as 10-12 percent per year, has slowed to around 4.5
percent but ticked up to 4.8 percent in July, despite central
bank and regulators' efforts to keep credit growth in check.
Household indebtedness and rising house prices have been a
headache for Sweden's FSA, the Riksbank and the government.
The FSA has introduced an 85 percent loan-to-value cap, but
the Riksbank has called for additional measures, such as
mandatory amortization for house loans, which would curb the
interest-only loans that make access to credit easier.
(Editing by Geert De Clercq/Ruth Pitchford)