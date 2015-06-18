STOCKHOLM, June 18 An ongoing review by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is likely to lead to higher capital requirements for Swedish banks, according to minutes from a meeting of Sweden's Financial Stability Council published on Thursday.

"The FSA's assessment is that this will mean that the capital requirement will be noticeably higher than it is today," the FSA said in the minutes.

The Basel Committee's review addresses weaknesses in banks' internal methodologies that in some cases reveal risk weights that are too low.

Banks use risk weights to calculate how much money they need to set aside for different kinds of assets in order to meet capital requirements set by regulators.

Sweden's four major banks are Nordea, Swedbank , Handelsbanken and SEB.

The Financial Stability Council is a bi-annual discussion forum and consists of members of the Riksbank, the Debt Office, the FSA and the Finance Ministry.

