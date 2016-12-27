STOCKHOLM Dec 27 Sweden's financial watchdog said on Tuesday it will keep the systemic risk buffer for the country's major banks unchanged at 3 percent.

The banking groups affected by the decision are Nordea , SEB, Handelsbanken and Swedbank .

Sweden's FSA said it takes a decision on systemic risk buffers every two years, in accordance with EU rules. (Reporting by Bjorn Rundstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)