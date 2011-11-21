STOCKHOLM Nov 21 Swedish banks are not short of short-term funding, central bank governor Stefan Ingves said on Monday.

Europe's debt crisis has raised worries across the continent about banks' liquidity and longer-term funding. Swedish banks have strong capital positions but rely heavily on the market for funding.

"Swedish banks have good access to liquidity at the moment," Ingves told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar.

"Compared with many other banks, Swedish banks are in a good position."

(Reporting by Simon Johnson)