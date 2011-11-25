* Swedish authorities present new capital ratios

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 Sweden said it planned to phase in tougher capital rules for its four biggest banks, proposing core tier one capital ratios of 12 percent by 2015 to reduce the risk of a future crisis that might bring costs for taxpayers.

Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank, is currently the only of the four with a core tier 1 level below 12 percent. It said on Friday it would reach the 12 percent requirement and would not have to change its dividend policy.

The government has said previously that banks ought to face higher hurdles than the regulatory standard in other parts of Europe because of exposure to funding in foreign currency, heavy exposure to market funding, and the size of the country's banking system relative to its GDP.

The biggest banks -- Handelsbanken, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank -- should have at least 10 percent of risk-weighted assets in tier 1 capital from 2013 and 12 percent from 2015, the financial supervisory authority, the finance ministry and the central bank said on Friday.

"The government is to propose higher capital adequacy requirements for systemically important banks in an effort to strengthen the stability of the Swedish banking system and reduce the vulnerability of the Swedish economy," the finance ministry said.

The capital requirements are tougher than the minimum requirements in Basel III. Sweden's financial watchdog had previously said it wanted banks to hold 10-12 percent core tier one capital without being specific about the timing.

The Riksbank said the move would "create more stable banks, prevent future crises and thus reduce the risk of costs for tax-payers", adding major banks were well-capitalised and already close to the proposed requirements.

Swedbank economist Knut Hallberg said banks were in a fairly good position and would need no new capital to meet the requirements. "It was fairly expected that Sweden was to have a slightly higher level of ambition (than Basel III).

"We expect to conduct our business as usual," Rodney Alfven said. "We do not anticipate any restrictions or that we will have to take any actions other than that we should pursue being a strong and profitable bank." (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Additional reporting by Johan Sennero, Daniel Dickson, Sven Nordenstam, Mia Shanley and Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Dan Lalor)