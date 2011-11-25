* Sweden tells banks they need core capital of 12 pct from 2015

* Sweden takes tough line after lessons of the 1990s

* Europe bank watchdog works to finalise capital, funding plan

* German banks may need double the capital originally estimated (Adds comments from Nordea, updates shares)

By Mia Shanley and Sven Nordenstam

STOCKHOLM, Nov 25 Sweden's Nordea , the Nordic region's biggest lender, was caught off guard on Friday by a surprise government announcement tightening bank capital rules and said it would have to review its profitability target.

Nordea falls short of the 12 percent core capital being demanded by 2015 to protect taxpayers from any future bailouts, a move beyond proposed global banking regulations laid out in the Basel III agreement.

Sweden's three other main lenders -- Handelsbanken , SEB and Swedbank -- already meet the government's proposed capital rules for 2015.

Sweden's move came as European finance ministers attempted to agree a plan to force banks to bump up their capital to safeguard the industry, and provide funding help for lenders in the troubled euro zone which are facing a liquidity crunch.

Nordea said it would meet the new target by 2015 as requested without having to change its dividend policy.

But Rodney Alfven, head of Nordea investor relations, said the bank would have to analyse the potential impact on its 15 percent profitability target.

"Previously, they (authorities) have said 10 to 12 percent. Now they say 12, so it is clear that we need to analyse what the implications are for our targets," he said.

Nordea, whose shares were down 1.5 percent by 1557 GMT, underperforming the Stockholm blue-chip index and other Swedish banks, had core capital of 11 percent at the end of the third quarter based on Basel II definitions.

Credit Suisse said in a note that the new rules were "negative for all Swedish banks, but mostly for Nordea".

It said the requirements were tougher than had been expected.

European banks have had to slash costs and staff to boost profitability in the face of tougher rules on capital. Barclays Capital said in a note on Friday that Europe's investment banks may struggle to make returns of 10 percent as they shrink their assets to meet tougher capital rules and could see another fall in revenue next year.

Nordea had an adjusted return on equity of 10.6 percent in the first nine months of the year.

Sweden's banking crisis in the 1990s and heavy loan losses for those exposed to the hard-hit Baltics in 2009 meant its banks were better prepared for the current euro zone debt meltdown.

Swedish authorities have taken a tougher line on their banks, asking them to implement Basel III rules faster than the rest of Europe.

Basel rules require European banks to hold between 7 and 9.5 percent core capital, depending on their size.

"Sweden is a bank-heavy country in European terms," Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman said. "Of all European countries, there are only two with a bigger bank sector in relation to GDP, that is Switzerland and England."

MORE CAPITAL?

The Swedish government has said that its banks ought to face higher hurdles than the regulatory standard in other parts of Europe because of exposure to funding in foreign currency, heavy exposure to market funding and the size of the country's banking system relative to GDP.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) has told banks they need to raise about 106 billion euros to repair their balance sheets, and is expected to tell each bank how much they need by Wednesday.

Sweden's banks were told to bolster capital by 1.4 billion euros under the EBA's original estimate. The FSA has said it wants to see the banks boost capital through measures surrounding areas such as bonuses and dividends.

The EBA wants banks to hold at least 9 percent core capital, and could take a tougher line on what qualifies as capital and losses on sovereign bonds when it reveals the final amounts. Banks in Germany, for example, may need 10 billion euros, around double the original estimate .

Commerzbank may need about 5 billion euros in capital under the stricter view, more than the 2.9 billion estimated last month, and DZ Bank may need about 350 million, after previously being given the all clear, sources told Reuters this week.

Banks are expected to mostly meet shortfalls by selling assets and loans, retaining earnings and cutting dividends or pay, and the amount of capital needing to be raised could be less than 30 billion euros, analysts have estimated.

More critically, the EBA needs to come up with a viable plan to improve funding for euro zone banks who have been shut out of wholesale markets, bankers said.

Sweden plans to phase in its requirements so that banks hold core capital of 10 percent of their risk weighted assets from 2013 and at least 12 percent from 2015. (Additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Simon Johnson and Johan Sennero; Editing by David Cowell)