STOCKHOLM Feb 9 Sweden could consider introducing a tax on banks if their home loan margins continue to swell while the banks themselves benefit from low interest rates, the financial markets minister said on Thursday.

"I would not rule that out," Peter Norman told reporters, when asked about the possibility of introducing such a levy on the Swedish banks.

The government has several times criticised banks for not passing on low rates of interest to borrowers. Sweden is also going faster than elsewhere in Europe in raising capital levels.

Norman said the government remained against a financial transaction tax but that there were other ways to ensure bank margins are reduced. "It is possible that one can look at other types of taxes," he said. (Reporting by Johan Sennero)