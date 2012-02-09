(Adds background, detail)

By Johan Sennero and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM Feb 9 Sweden might introduce a tax on banks if home loan margins rise further while banks are benefiting from low interest rates.

Financial markets minister Peter Norman told journalists on Thursday: "I would not rule that out", when asked about a levy on banks to rein in margins on home loans.

Norman said while the government remained opposed to a financial transactions tax, there were other ways to ensure lower bank margins. "It is possible one can look at other types of taxes."

Banks have faced increasing criticism that they are piling all their extra costs onto customers.

Earlier this week, finance minister Anders Borg told newspaper Svenska Dagbladet it was provocative that banks were supporting profits by piling costs on to home loan borrowers.

"It is important we put pressure on the banks," he said.

For their part, banks say they face higher costs due to Sweden's tough stance on regulation. They are already among Europe's most well-capitalised lenders, seen as a safe haven in the euro zone debt crisis due to their liquidity buffers.

One analyst said a new tax on banks did not make much sense as banks had lower profitability now than before the 2009 downturn.

"It is a political discussion. Banks are an easy target. I would understand if they were making massive profits, but returns are around the cost of capital at the moment," he said.

Sweden has been moving far faster than the rest of Europe in introducing new capital rules meant to prevent a future bailout by taxpayers. Sweden wants its four biggest banks to hold core tier one capital of 12 percent by 2015.

Swedish banking assets are four times the size of the country's gross domestic product, thanks to overseas activity in areas such as the Baltics. That is the fourth highest such multiple in Europe, and bigger than France and Germany. (Editing by Dan Lalor)