* Banks' mortgage returns double those in other areas -FSA

* Watchdog says margins have widened for no reason

* Govt says mortgage market not working properly

* Nordea says FSA calculation gives false result (Adds context, government and Nordea comments)

By Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM, May 24 Swedish banks are making far higher returns on housing loans than in other business areas, the country's financial watchdog said, sparking a threat of fresh legislative action in a sector burdened with strong regulatory pressure.

The centre-right government, which has already bashed banks for high mortgage margins while they benefit from low interest rates and considered taxing them over the issue, said the FSA report showed the home loans market was not working properly.

Banks justify their position by pointing to rising costs as regulators force lenders around the world to hold higher levels of capital to combat any future financial crisis, following the industry turmoil generated by the 2007-08 global crisis.

"What we show here is that margins are rising more than bank costs," FSA head Martin Andersson told a news conference on Thursday after presenting a report on mortgage returns generated by banks such as Nordea, Handelsbanken, SEB and Swedbank.

The FSA said banks had a return on equity (ROE) on mortgages of some 22 percent in the first quarter, compared with overall profitability of 10 to 13 percent last year.

" They are earning roughly twice as much on mortgages as other operations," Andersson said, adding there was no apparent reason for this.

Nordea chief financial officer Fredrik Rystedt questioned the report, saying the FSA used a calculation based on very short-term borrowings matched against mortgages of 50 years. "They are using a model which gives a false result," he told Reuters.

Sweden's bank sector is among the biggest in Europe relative to the economy, with assets four times the size of output. The government is already making banks build bigger capital buffers than elsewhere in Europe as a protection against risk.

"We want to make it easier and cheaper for customers to switch out of mortgages with longer maturities," financial markets minister Peter Norman told Reuters.

He added the government hoped to present a proposal covering this later in the year.

The government has toyed with the idea of taxing banks if home loan margins do not fall, but has not made any formal proposal. "It is worrying the banks prioritise profitability over social responsibility and contributing to stabilisation," Finance Minister Anders Borg told reporters on Thursday.

The margin discrepancy has led to accusations that banks are passing on the cost of industry regulation to their customers.

"We are building safer banks now in Sweden, and that will also be done in Europe. The cost for that should not just be passed on to clients but should also be taken by the shareholders," the FSA's Andersson said

High capital levels have also eroded banks' profitability, making them less attractive to investors.

Nordic bank profitability in the low teens is below pre-global financial crisis levels in the high teens.

The FSA's calculations in the review were based on mortgage risk-weights of some 15 percent, an indication that rules to be announced this summer could be pitched at that level.

Banks currently have mortgage risk weights in single digits - well below other parts of Europe - because Swedish lenders have traditionally seen few loan losses in this business line.

The regulator wants them to increase risk weights. Analysts and bank executives expect the new level to be in the mid-teens. (Additional reporting by Love Liman,; Editing by David Hulmes)