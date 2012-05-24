* Banks' mortgage returns double those in other areas -FSA
* Watchdog says margins have widened for no reason
* Govt says mortgage market not working properly
* Nordea says FSA calculation gives false result
(Adds context, government and Nordea comments)
By Johan Ahlander and Mia Shanley
STOCKHOLM, May 24 Swedish banks are making far
higher returns on housing loans than in other business areas,
the country's financial watchdog said, sparking a threat of
fresh legislative action in a sector burdened with strong
regulatory pressure.
The centre-right government, which has already bashed banks
for high mortgage margins while they benefit from low interest
rates and considered taxing them over the issue, said the FSA
report showed the home loans market was not working properly.
Banks justify their position by pointing to rising costs as
regulators force lenders around the world to hold higher levels
of capital to combat any future financial crisis, following the
industry turmoil generated by the 2007-08 global crisis.
"What we show here is that margins are rising more than bank
costs," FSA head Martin Andersson told a news conference on
Thursday after presenting a report on mortgage returns generated
by banks such as Nordea, Handelsbanken, SEB
and Swedbank.
The FSA said banks had a return on equity (ROE) on mortgages
of some 22 percent in the first quarter, compared with overall
profitability of 10 to 13 percent last year.
" They are earning roughly twice as much on mortgages as
other operations," Andersson said, adding there was no apparent
reason for this.
Nordea chief financial officer Fredrik Rystedt questioned
the report, saying the FSA used a calculation based on very
short-term borrowings matched against mortgages of 50 years.
"They are using a model which gives a false result," he told
Reuters.
Sweden's bank sector is among the biggest in Europe relative
to the economy, with assets four times the size of output. The
government is already making banks build bigger capital buffers
than elsewhere in Europe as a protection against risk.
"We want to make it easier and cheaper for customers to
switch out of mortgages with longer maturities," financial
markets minister Peter Norman told Reuters.
He added the government hoped to present a proposal covering
this later in the year.
The government has toyed with the idea of taxing banks if
home loan margins do not fall, but has not made any formal
proposal.
"It is worrying the banks prioritise profitability over
social responsibility and contributing to stabilisation,"
Finance Minister Anders Borg told reporters on Thursday.
The margin discrepancy has led to accusations that banks are
passing on the cost of industry regulation to their customers.
"We are building safer banks now in Sweden, and that will
also be done in Europe. The cost for that should not just be
passed on to clients but should also be taken by the
shareholders," the FSA's Andersson said
High capital levels have also eroded banks' profitability,
making them less attractive to investors.
Nordic bank profitability in the low teens is below
pre-global financial crisis levels in the high teens.
The FSA's calculations in the review were based on mortgage
risk-weights of some 15 percent, an indication that rules to be
announced this summer could be pitched at that level.
Banks currently have mortgage risk weights in single digits
- well below other parts of Europe - because Swedish lenders
have traditionally seen few loan losses in this business line.
The regulator wants them to increase risk weights. Analysts
and bank executives expect the new level to be in the mid-teens.
(Additional reporting by Love Liman,; Editing by David Hulmes)