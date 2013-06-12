* Says mortgage risk weights should be raised further

STOCKHOLM, June 12 Swedish banks must take more steps to avoid future problems with financial sector stability, central bank governor Stefan Ingves said on Wednesday, delivering one of his strongest calls yet for action to curb a boom in household lending.

Ingves has long been worried about credit growth and high levels of private debt, citing such factors as a reason to keep interest rates at 1.00 percent, even though inflation is well under the 2 percent target. He said some steps to reduce risks had been taken, but more were needed.

"In my opinion, however, risk weights for mortgages need to be raised even further," he said in a speech, referring to how banks set aside capital to cover risks from home-loan lending.

"We also need measures which strengthen the buffers of households and contribute to curbing credit growth in the household sector more permanently," he added.

Sweden's central bank publishes its next interest rate decision on July 3 and analysts see the decision as finely balanced. The economy has weakened, but concerns over credit growth, among other things, could stay the central bank's hand.

Household indebtedness has soared over the past decade in the Nordic country with debt levels at about 170 percent of disposable income. Steps such as a loan-to-value cap on mortgages have been introduced, but Ingves said more was needed.

"It would be preferable if the banks themselves took the responsibility for sounder lending practices," he said, while sending a warning to the banking sector dominated by Nordea , Handelsbanken, Swedbank and SEB .

"But, if this does not happen soon enough, and forcefully enough, then the authorities must intervene."

Ingves, the leader of the hawkish majority on the Riksbank board, said a requirement to amortise debts should be considered while loan-to-value cap on mortgages, currently 15 percent of the home price, could be raised further.

The rising debts of Swedish households due to soaring home prices has been underpinned by housing shortages in the main cities such as the capital of Stockholm and tax breaks on the interest paid on mortgages.

Ingves said reforms in these areas was also needed. However, such measures would be politically sensitive with just over a year to go to the next general election. The centre-right government is trailing badly in polls. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin and Niklas Pollard; editing by Alistair Scrutton)