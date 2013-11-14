STOCKHOLM Nov 14 Sweden should raise the amount of capital banks have to put aside to cover the risk of losses from mortgage lending, the Financial Supervisory Authority said on Thursday.

High levels of household debt are a long term risk to financial stability, the FSA said.

"The FSA considers today that it would be warranted to raise the risk-weight floor for mortgages to 25 percent," the FSA said in a statement.

The current floor is 15 percent.

Swedish banks are among the best capitalised in Europe, but the government, the Riksbank and the FSA believe they need to build bigger buffers ahead of any future crisis.

Sweden's banks have assets around four times the country's gross domestic product and authorities are worried this presents a big risk to economic stability.

