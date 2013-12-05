(Fixes headline)
STOCKHOLM Dec 5 Tougher requirements on Swedish
banks have had little effect on lending rates to households and
companies, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority said on
Thursday.
The financial watchdog has gradually tightened regulation
for the country's main banks, including Nordea,
Handelsbanken, SEB and Swedbank.
They now face some of the toughest regulations in Europe.
Swedish household borrowing levels are among the highest in
Europe and house prices have nearly tripled over the last 15
years, leading the FSA to introduce a loan-to-value ratio and
higher capital requirements.
It wants to raise the mortgage risk-weight floor to 25
percent after raising it to 15 percent earlier this year.
But the tighter regulation has had little effect on lending
rates and Swedish banks continued to lend to households and
companies, the FSA wrote in a quarterly report on the bank's
interest rates and lending.
At the end of the third quarter, lending to households rose
5.1 percent while corporate lending was up one percent from the
same period in the previous year.
Bank mortgage margins decreased slightly during the third
quarter. After deducting all mortgage-related costs from the
lending rate, the margin was 0.55 percentage points.
The Swedish banks have adapted to the requirements placed on
them following the financial crisis and they are currently
well-capitalised, the FSA said.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Mia Shanley)