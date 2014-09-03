FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Sweden's biggest banks are considering tightening guidelines to encourage households to pay down more of their mortgage borrowings, the head of Swedish bank SEB said on Wednesday.

"We will find ways to encourage customers to pay down more debt. For the last year, we and the Bankers' Association have strongly advised customers to pay down debt to 70 percent (of the value of the property)," SEB CEO Annika Falkengren told Reuters on the sidelines of a banking seminar.

"Now we are discussing if that could be further advanced. It could be that the 70 percent threshold is lowered or that customers are asked to reach that level a bit quicker."

Earlier this year, the Swedish Bankers' Association recommended that borrowers should have a repayment schedule on loans over 70 percent of the value of a home.

Currently, many Swedes only pay interest on their mortgage.

Sweden's household debt-to-income ratio remains above 170 percent and is among the highest in Europe. To reduce risks, the Swedish government has said it wants forced repayments of principal on mortgages to be considered. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, writing by Mia Shanley)