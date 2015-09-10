STOCKHOLM, Sept 10 Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) will require banks to hold more capital for loans they make to corporate clients, its acting chief said on Wednesday.

Speaking at an industry conference, Martin Noreus, Acting Director General at the FSA, said banks' risk weights for corporate loans had fallen more in recent years than was justified by actual risk levels.

Risk weights determine how much capital a bank needs to set aside to cover possible loan losses.

Noreus said the FSA would require banks to make changes to the models they use to calculate risk weights, and possibly demand that additional capital be held on top of that stipulated by the models.

"The result of our measures will be seen gradually and lead to a marked increase in capital requirements for primarily corporate exposures during next year," Noreus said, according to a copy of the speech at the FSA's website. (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)