By Patrick Lannin and Mia Shanley

STOCKHOLM, June 28 Sweden wants its biggest banks to hold enough liquid assets to cope with short-term market stress by 2013, two years earlier than planned in the rest of Europe.

The proposal from Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) should not pose too many problems for the banks, which are some of Europe's most well-capitalised lenders and have been building up liquidity buffers to comply with the Basel III rules designed to help banks withstand market crises.

Johannes Rudbeck, investor relations chief at Swedbank , said that his bank had been expecting just such a proposal. "There could be some small adjustments (in the new requirements), but we do not expect any surprises," he said.

The FSA, determined to reduce risk in a financial sector that is about five times the size of the country's economic output, said: "The dependence of the big Swedish banks on short-term market financing means that their liquidity situation can worsen quickly if worries rise on the financial markets.

"As well as high requirements for bank capital, a robust framework for liquidity risks has a high priority in strengthening the stability of the Sweden financial system."

Analysts were not worried by an early adoption of the liquidity requirements. "From what I can see, all of the banks are already compliant," said Exane BNP Paribas analyst Andreas Hakansson

Sweden's stance is in contrast to that of the UK's central bank, which is considering easing up on cash buffers to help banks to lend more in an attempt to boost the economy.

The tough requirements on Sweden's banks, meanwhile, will raise costs, and some have complained that they face an uneven playing field against European competitors.

However, big capital and liquidity buffers have also meant lower funding costs for Swedish lenders.

Handelsbanken's credit default swaps - derivatives used to insure against a default - tend to trade at the lowest level in Europe.

Sweden's top banks are Nordea, Handelsbanken , Swedbank and SEB. Danske Bank also has a strong presence in the country, while state-owned SBAB is a sizeable player in the mortgage market.

The FSA has also been working on a plan to make banks set aside more funds to cover risks from mortgage lending, traditionally considered the least risky of Swedish banks' lending, but the size of which has begun to cause concern.

It said in a separate statement that its proposal for risk weighting for mortgages, due before the mid-year summer break, had now been postponed because of ongoing negotiations on capital coverage rules at European Union level. ($1 = 7.0687 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Love Liman; Editing by Jane Merriman and David Goodman)