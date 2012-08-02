STOCKHOLM Aug 2 Sweden is scurrying for ways to boost the credibility of its interbank lending rate, a benchmark linked to some $6 trillion in financial contracts, following a storm over potential rate rigging around the globe.

The five contributing banks are to meet at the end of August to hammer out ways to improve the way the daily Stockholm Interbank Offered Rate (Stibor) is set in the wake of the scandal over Libor, the London equivalent.

Sweden's central bank is working on its own review, due in the fall.

"The most important thing for our industry is that Stibor has transparency and is 100 percent trustworthy," said Rikard Josefson, chief executive at Lansforsakringar Bank, part of a pensions and insurance firm which uses the rates in many of its contracts but is not on the rate-setting panel.

Unlike Libor, there have been no indications of manipulation in Sweden in a rate which serves as a reference point for everything from mortgages to complex derivatives.

Furthermore, banks set the rate by saying what they are willing to lend at, not the level at which they think they could borrow, meaning there is less incentive to cheat.

However, critics say the way it is set also lacks transparency and can be improved.

Stibor is currently set by just five banks - Nordea , Handelsbanken, SEB, Swedbank and Danske Bank.

RBS - one of the banks being questioned in the Libor case - dropped off the panel in April this year after deciding to stop contributing to a number of interbank rates around the world as part of plans to scale back some banking activities.

One idea touted by banks is to ensure the rates are backed by actual interbank deals, something not required today.

British authorities are also looking into the feasibility of using actual trades for Libor rather than offered rates.

"It would be good to show there are real transactions behind the reference rate," Peter Hagberg, head of treasury at SEB , told Reuters.

"The credibility would come if you could just find from time to time, documented transactions taking place among banks."

Jan-Peter Larsson, Global Head of Trading at Danske Markets , agreed that basing the rate on real underlying transactions would help increase confidence.

The problem, however, is that since the 2008 financial crisis, interbank lending has been thin not just in Sweden but around the world, meaning credibility might improve only marginally.

Also on the table is the option of basing the rate on a banks' cost of funding. This could involve using a rate linked to a banks' cost of borrowing in a foreign currency such as the U.S. dollar and swapping that into Swedish crowns.

A GLOBAL ISSUE

Dozens of interbank rates are set in financial centres across the world for a range of currencies, and similar questions have arisen about transparency and credibility of other benchmarks following the Libor fiasco.

In June, Barclays agreed to pay almost $500 million in fines and penalties to settle allegations that some employees tried to manipulate Libor, a rate which affects contracts worth hundreds of trillions of dollars.

The European Commission is also investigating banks for suspected rigging of euro interest rates but has not provided names. Those lenders could face fines of up to 10 percent of their global revenues if found to be in breach of EU antitrust rules.

"This is a debate which is going on internationally," said Aino Bunge, Executive Director of Economic Analysis at Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority. "We think it is positive that the methods are reviewed."

Another solution for Sweden is to include more banks.

Sweden's financial markets minister told Reuters last week that five banks was too few.

Smaller Swedish banks Lansforsakringar and SBAB are two players which could be added to the panel.

"Possibly, we could think it is a good idea," Lansforsakringar's Josefson told Reuters.

SBAB CEO Carl-Viggo Ostlund did not say whether the bank would be open to contributing but agreed more could be done to improve transparency.

"Too few people understand how it works," he said.