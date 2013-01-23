* Riksbank and FSA should monitor and fight systemic risks

* Calls for clear division of labour in crisis management

STOCKHOLM Jan 23 Sweden needs a new super-watchdog to oversee banking sector policy and risks to the financial system to help to reduce the effect of future crises, a government-appointed committee said on Wednesday.

While Sweden has been widely praised for its response to the global credit crunch following the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, critics said the country nevertheless lacked a clear way of handling a system-wide crisis.

A macroprudential council, spearheaded by the central bank and including the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) and independent experts, would address this shortcoming, the Financial Crisis Committee said.

Such a body should be established by law, according to the committee, which was set up by the government in the wake of the Lehman crash.

"It is essential to build up better expertise on systemic risks and develop new tools for preventing them," the report said.

"Financial crises will not be eliminated. But better knowledge and supervision can help lead to fewer and less extensive crises," it said.

The government has not said when it will decide whether to accept the proposals which would also need parliamentary approval.

NAPPING

After having been caught napping in 2008, regulators across the globe are looking at ways to beef up systems to prevent another global meltdown.

Sweden got off lightly in the crisis. No banks went bust and the government did not need to directly inject capital into any lenders.

While the economy contracted sharply in 2009, it bounced back rapidly the following year and has continued to outperform the rest of Europe.

The committee praised the government's crisis response, which included widening the country's deposit guarantee, supporting bank lending and introducing a stability fund. It also lauded the way different authorities in Sweden cooperated.

But it said there were shortcomings in the institutional framework.

"There was no overview of the aggregate risks in the financial system," the committee said. "Even if there were concerns about some phenomena, no tools explicitly aimed at managing market-wide stability risks were at hand."

The roles of the Riksbank, the Debt Office, the Finance Ministry and the FSA in managing a crisis have also been unclear.

The new council should be chaired by the governor of the Riksbank with two representatives from that institution and two from the FSA. The council should also have two independent experts on financial stability, the committee said.

Its job would be to monitor financial stability and identifying systemic risks.

The council should also develop tools to counteract these risks and decide whether the Riksbank or the FSA is the appropriate authority to use those tools.

The committee also proposed that the Riksbank's mandate should be widened to include promoting well-functioning liquidity in the financial system. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin, editing by Simon Johnson and Stephen Nisbet)