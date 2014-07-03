BRIEF-Singapore Exchange issues query regarding trading activity on Singhaiyi Group Ltd
STOCKHOLM, July 3 A Swedish governmental committee recommended on Thursday that the country's debt office should be the main authority overseeing bank resolutions in any future financial crisis.
In a proposal to Financial Markets Minister Peter Norman, the committee said the debt office, in close cooperation with Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority, should be responsible for setting minimum requirements for how much capital and debt can be used in any bank writedowns.
It should also work closely with authorities in other countries where the banks are operating, it said.
Swedish banks made it through the 2008/2009 financial crisis relatively unscathed but lenders like Swedbank and SEB suffered from souring loans in the hard-hit Baltic region.
The European Union's adoption of the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive and the Single Resolution Mechanism to resolve failing banks forces bank bondholders to contribute to the rescue of lenders under certain circumstances, in a process known as "bail-in".
Sweden is no stranger to such resolution policies.
During its last major banking crisis in the early 1990s, the government seized ownership of the largest financial institutions and appointed a special authority to oversee the resolution of its banks, forcing shareholder writedowns and allowing the economy to recover fairly rapidly. (Reporting by Mia Shanley; editing by Niklas Pollard)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL/SYDNEY, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned DBS Bank Ltd.'s (AA-/Stable/F1+) Series 3 EUR750m mortgage covered bonds a rating of 'AAA'; the Outlook is Stable. The fixed-rate bond is due January 2024, and has a 12-month extension period. This issuance brings the total outstanding covered bonds on issue out of DBS's covered bonds programme to the equivalent of SGD3.25bn. KEY RATING DRIVERS The programme's rating is bas
* Soros Fund Management Llc reports 5.31 percent passive stake in Sigma Designs Inc as of January 12 - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kljrWw] Further company coverage: