STOCKHOLM Dec 8 Sweden's financial watchdog said on Thursday that results of the latest stress tests by the European Banking Authority showed the country's banks did not need to raise new capital to meet new rules on buffers against future crises.

"What is new is that the calculation for Swedish banks is no longer based on on the transition rules from Basel I, which means that the need for extra capital for Handelsbanken and Swedbank disappears," the FSA said in a statement.

In October, Handelsbanken and Swedbank came up a combined 12.6 billion crowns ($2.0 billion) short of capital using the EBA measurements because of their large mortgage portfolios, which in Sweden has traditionally been seen as having a much lower level of risk.

Europe's banks are being told to increase their capital buffers to 9 percent of risk-weighted assets by the end of June 2012. The EBA said on Thursday that banks in Europe needed to raise a total of 114.7 billion euros in new capital to meet the target. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)